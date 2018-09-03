Niranjan Patnaik questions Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik silence on Rafale

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s silence on Rafale fighter aircraft deal is testimony to ruling BJD’s secret links with BJP, alleged Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik.

Addressing a public meeting at Janbai near Gurupriya bridge in Swabhimaan area of Malkangiri district on Sunday, Niranjan said the Chief Minister’s silence on the biggest scandal of the NDA Government at the Centre raises several questions. The State Congress chief further alleged that funds to the tune of `74 crore were misappropriated during the construction of Gurupriya bridge. He said this was mentioned in the CAG report.

The OPCC president said former chief minister J B Patnaik had envisaged building the bridge and laid its foundation stone but the work could not be taken up due to opposition from Maoists.

Niranjan said residents of the cut-off region in the district have not been given land pattas even after 70 years of Independence. “If Congress comes to power, real development would be ensured in the cut-off area”, he added.

The OPCC chief said if his party forms the Government in the State, then old-age pension would be enhanced from `300 to `1,000 and agricultural loans would be waived off. PCC working president Pradeep Majhi and Koraput legislator Tara Prasad Bahinipati too targeted the Chief Minister for his alleged failure to redress the issues faced by common people and large-scale corruption.