Refurbished Hockey complex to be ready by September 20

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Preparations are on in full swing to ensure world class infrastructure for players and spectators at the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018 venue. A target has been set to hand over the refurbished Kalinga Stadium hockey complex to the State Government by September 20.

The capacity of the main stadium at the complex has been increased from the existing 8,000 to 15,000. Civil work has been completed and chairs installed. Two new galleries - North and South - have been added to the stadium. Earlier, there were only the East and West galleries for spectators.

While the stadium roads will be widened, steps have also been taken to beautify the venue with lighting arrangements. Entry Gates No 3 and 4 have been renovated with a heritage look. The laying of underground cables surrounding the stadium is on the verge of completion, sources said.

This apart, modern facilities including four dressing rooms for players, dining hall, conference hall, media tribune and broadcasters’ room are also being added to the existing infrastructure. Permanent CCTV cameras will be installed at the stadium.

As per the specification of Federation of International Hockey (FIH), relaying of the new turf at the main and practice grounds has been completed. FIH officials are expected to visit the stadium in last week of September for certification of the venue.

A dedicated Press box at the second floor near the broadcasters’ room and a special floor for Hockey India and FIH officials will also come up.