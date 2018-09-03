Home States Odisha

Refurbished Hockey complex to be ready by September 20

Preparations are on in full swing to ensure world class infrastructure for players and spectators at the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018 venue.

Published: 03rd September 2018 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Preparations are on in full swing to ensure world class infrastructure for players and spectators at the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018 venue. A target has been set to hand over the refurbished Kalinga Stadium hockey complex to the State Government by September 20.

The capacity of the main stadium at the complex has been increased from the existing 8,000 to 15,000. Civil work has been completed and chairs installed. Two new galleries - North and South - have been added to the stadium. Earlier, there were only the East and West galleries for spectators.

While the stadium roads will be widened, steps have also been taken to beautify the venue with lighting arrangements. Entry Gates No 3 and 4 have been renovated with a heritage look. The laying of underground cables surrounding the stadium is on the verge of completion, sources said.

This apart, modern facilities including four dressing rooms for players, dining hall, conference hall, media tribune and broadcasters’ room are also being added to the existing infrastructure. Permanent CCTV cameras will be installed at the stadium.

As per the specification of Federation of International Hockey (FIH), relaying of the new turf at the main and practice grounds has been completed. FIH officials are expected to visit the stadium in last week of September for certification of the venue.     

A dedicated Press box at the second floor near the broadcasters’ room and a special floor for Hockey India and FIH officials will also come up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival