Home States Odisha

State Archaeology to repair cracks on Samaleswari wall

Odisha State Archaeology will soon repair the cracks found on the wall and arch of Samaleswari temple here recently.

Published: 03rd September 2018 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Odisha State Archaeology will soon repair the cracks found on the wall and arch of Samaleswari temple here recently.

The cracks were detected after a coating of plastic paint was removed from the wall of the famous shrine, which is the abode of Goddess Samaleswari. Samaleswari Temple Trust Board president Sanjay Baboo said several cracks were discovered on the temple’s wall which could not be noticed due to several layers of plastic paint. He said the Odisha State Archaeology has suggested stitching of the cracks for which funds to the tune of `10 lakh will be provided by the Culture department. Baboo said the repair work will be started after Dussehra.

The 16th century temple, constructed in proto-Nagra style, was built by Balram Dev, the first Chouhan King of Sambalpur.  Earlier, rodents had damaged the structure beneath the floor of the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine. The State Archaeology had inspected the temple and suggested repairs which were started in April this year. The Temple Trust Board president informed that an engineering map of the temple has already been prepared for the repair work.

Baboo further informed that the Temple Trust Board has decided to replace all silver ornaments of the deity with gold ornaments in a phased manner. In the first phase, gold ornaments, including Kankana, Karnanchala, Padma Mukha and Mathamani will be made for the deity at a cost of around `20 lakh, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival