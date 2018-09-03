State Archaeology to repair cracks on Samaleswari wall

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Odisha State Archaeology will soon repair the cracks found on the wall and arch of Samaleswari temple here recently.

The cracks were detected after a coating of plastic paint was removed from the wall of the famous shrine, which is the abode of Goddess Samaleswari. Samaleswari Temple Trust Board president Sanjay Baboo said several cracks were discovered on the temple’s wall which could not be noticed due to several layers of plastic paint. He said the Odisha State Archaeology has suggested stitching of the cracks for which funds to the tune of `10 lakh will be provided by the Culture department. Baboo said the repair work will be started after Dussehra.

The 16th century temple, constructed in proto-Nagra style, was built by Balram Dev, the first Chouhan King of Sambalpur. Earlier, rodents had damaged the structure beneath the floor of the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine. The State Archaeology had inspected the temple and suggested repairs which were started in April this year. The Temple Trust Board president informed that an engineering map of the temple has already been prepared for the repair work.

Baboo further informed that the Temple Trust Board has decided to replace all silver ornaments of the deity with gold ornaments in a phased manner. In the first phase, gold ornaments, including Kankana, Karnanchala, Padma Mukha and Mathamani will be made for the deity at a cost of around `20 lakh, he added.