Student shot at in broad daylight in Bhubaneshwar

The injured youth is Sushant Bhoi of Sisupalgarh. Police said Bhoi and his friends had gone to Kuakhai riverbed in the afternoon for fishing.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:A City-based college student sustained serious injuries after four miscreants opened fire at him near Shirdi Sai Temple on Tankapani Road in broad daylight on Sunday.

The injured youth is Sushant Bhoi of Sisupalgarh. Police said Bhoi and his friends had gone to Kuakhai riverbed in the afternoon for fishing. Due to some work, Bhoi left the place on his motorcycle but was intercepted by four youths, who came in a car, on Tankapani Road within Saheed Nagar police limits at about 2:15 pm.

The miscreants fired at Bhoi and even attacked him with a sharp weapon before snatching his mobile phone. After committing the crime, they fled in their car. Bhoi sustained injuries in his left leg and lower back.

Police suspect that Bhoi, who is a Plus Three final year student in Balakati college, was attacked by miscreants over past enmity. “Bhoi was possibly attacked over the upcoming students’ union elections,” said a police official.

Following the incident, Bhoi was rushed to Capital Hospital and later, shifted to a private hospital where his condition is stated to be critical. “We have launched a manhunt to nab the miscreants involved in the crime,” said ACP Kishore Mund.

