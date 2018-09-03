Trader shot dead in Balasore

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A 43-year-old businessman was shot dead by miscreants here on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Manas Ranjan Das of Phirngipatna village under Sahadevkhunta police limits.

Das, who was a transport businessman, was on his way home when motorcycle-borne miscreants opened fire at him near the main gate of his house at around 11 pm. Later, they fled from the spot. Manas was immediately rushed to Balasore hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

On being informed, Balasore SP Jugal Kishore Banoth and other police officers rushed to the hospital for investigation.

IIC Jayanta Kumar Behera said police have started investigation on the basis of the complaint filed by deceased’s wife Elora Das. A case under sections 302, 34 of IPC and 25, 27 of Arms Act has been registered, he added.

Business rivalry may be the reason behind the murder of the businessman, locals said.