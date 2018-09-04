Another farmer ends life

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A 26-year-old farmer, who had allegedly consumed poison owing to crop loss on Sunday evening, died at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, while undergoing treatment on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Bimal Kisan of Ulunda village under Guchhura gram panchayat of Kuchinda block in the district.

Bimal had grown short duration paddy over 4.5 acres of land. However, the paddy stalks did not grow normally and the farmer was worried that he would not get the expected yield. He was under severe mental stress and consumed poison on Sunday evening. He was rushed to Kuchinda sub-divisional hospital and later shifted to VIMSAR after his condition deteriorated. His wife, Janaki Kisan said he took the extreme step fearing poor yield.

Plant Protection Officer, Sambalpur, Manoranjan Sethi said the reason behind the alleged poor growth of the paddy stalks can only be ascertained after field inspection. He will send field staff for inspection on Tuesday.