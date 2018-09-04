Home States Odisha

BJP alleges discourtesy to Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey. (Photo | Twitter)

BHUBANESWAR:The BJP on Monday criticised the State Government for its alleged discourtesy to Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey during his visit to Odisha.

As per protocol, a Union Minister on official business to the State has to be received either by a minister or a senior officer. But that was missing when Choubey arrived on Sunday evening, Leader of BJP Legislature Party KV Singhdeo told media persons here.

Taking exception to lack of propriety in dealing with visiting dignitaries from the Centre, Singhdeo said Choubey’s security was compromised though he is entitled to Y category of security. Besides, Choubey’s name was not mentioned at the venue for inauguration of the new medical college and hospital at Balasore, he rued.

Singhdeo further alleged that Choubey had to travel to Balasore on road as his helicopter journey was cancelled at the last moment.In a similar incident, name of Union Health Minister JP Nadda was found missing in the State Government’s invitation letter for inauguration of Balangir Medical College and Hospital. However, invitation cards mentioning Nadda’s name were reprinted following protest from the BJP.

Singhdeo said the Centre has allocated 60 per cent of funds for the construction of five medical colleges and hospital in the State.But the State Government did not show the minimum courtesy of inviting any Central ministers during inauguration of two medical colleges and hospitals earlier, he added.

