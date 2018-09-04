Home States Odisha

Breastfeeding room set up at Airport Police Station

In a first, Commissionerate Police has set up a separate room at the yet-to-be operational Airport Police Station in State Capital for women to breastfeed their babies.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:In a first, Commissionerate Police has set up a separate room at the yet-to-be operational Airport Police Station in State Capital for women to breastfeed their babies.

This is part of the Twin City Police’s child friendly measures. “The facilities in the room in terms of furniture and other equipment needs to be enhanced and for making it more child friendly, we need to spend more money which we are arranging through Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation,” Twin City Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty told The Express. The room can be used by visitors as well as police station’s employees who can not leave their children at home.
The Corporation, which is constructing the new police station, is yet to hand over the building to Commissionerate Police.

Is the Commissionerate Police planning similar facilities for women to nurse their babies at other police stations? Mohanty said, it was not possible with the existing buildings in other police stations but such facilities will be set up when new any police station is planned under the jurisdiction of Commissionerate Police.    

The Airport Police Station has been planned to cater to Bhimpur, Pokhariput Phase-I, Pokhariput Phase-II, New Bapuji Nagar, New Palaspalli, Airport Colony, Ananta Vihar Phase-I, Ananta Vihar Phase-II, Ganganagar Basti and Kargil Basti. It will have one inspector, two sub-inspectors, two assistant sub-inspectors, one havildar, 10 constables and one assistant driver.

