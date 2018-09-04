Century-old field turns into open defecation ground

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The century-old playground near the Collectorate here, which was an ideal destination for morning walkers two years back, has turned into an open defecation ground and den of anti-socials due to lack of maintenance.

Former Collector Rajesh Kumar Patil had upgraded the ground by setting up an open air gym, 840 metres of walking track, 23 high intensity LED lights and platform for yoga. Out of sanctioned budget of `45 lakh in 2015-16, `42 lakh was spent for the work undertaken by Watershed department. The executing agency did not instal drinking water supply system and toilet facilities due to lack of adequate funds.

Morning walkers alleged that after transfer of Patil, the playground was left unattended and no maintenance works have been carried out in the last two years. As a result, the field has turned into an open defecation ground by locals and slum dwellers. In the evening, it turns into a den of anti-socials with LED lights lying defunct, they said.

On the other hand, political parties have damaged the playground by organising public meetings. After the meeting, they do not fill up the holes dug up for setting up the tents nor clean the venue. The field, divided into Chhau Padia and playground for Maharaja Purna Chandra College, is now not fit to host cultural programmes and functions, the locals said.

Protesting over the administration’s apathy over the issue, a group of sports lovers and morning walkers recently met Collector Vineet Bhardwaj and aired their grievances. They demanded immediate renovation of the playground.

Amitab Das, a member of Mayurbhanj Athletic Association (MAA), expressed his dissatisfaction over callousness of the administration and local political leaders towards maintenance of the playground. Secretary of the association Kishore Kumar Biswal said the district administration along with Sports Department should take immediate steps for its all round development.

When contacted, District Sports Officer (DSO) Pradeep Behera said, “No fund has been allocated for maintenance of the playground. As the ground is maintained by the Revenue Department, we have no role in this regard.”