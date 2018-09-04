Chhattisgarh criminal’s 2 minutes of glory

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The Jail Department of Chhattisgarh Government has slapped a case against a notorious criminal who chose to shoot off a letter to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s office seeking a ransom of Rs 50 crore.

Pushpendra Chouhan, lodged at Central Jail, Bilaspur, had threatened in the latter that he would eliminate Naveen and his top bureaucrats if the ransom was not paid.

Booked in 42 cases of dacoity and murder, Chouhan is serving life imprisonment after conviction in two cases. In fact, the criminal has had a history of writing such letters. This is his shot at two minutes of personal glory from behind the bars.

After the Chief Minister’s Office here received the letter, the matter was communicated to the Jail Department of Chhattisgarh which launched an inquiry. An Additional SP level officer conducted the investigation and it turned out that Chouhan had, indeed, written the letter. He confessed to it too.

“Since he is facing trial in 40 cases, he has to be produced before court in regular intervals. Prima facie it appears he wrote the letter to the Odisha CM during one such production,” DG (Prisons), Chhattisgarh Giridhari Nayak told this paper on Monday.

Though Chouhan keeps pulling off such stunts, the Jail Department did not take it lightly and got the whole matter investigated. “Besides, it is a violation of jail manual and I have asked the Jail Superintendent to lodge a case against Chouhan,” Nayak said.

As part of the investigation and subsequent prosecution, Jail Department will get his handwriting matched for securing forensic evidence.Interestingly, the criminal, in his letter, had also mentioned the address at which the ransom amount of Rs 50 crore was to be delivered. The address was : Central Jail, Bilaspur.