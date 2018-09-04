Home States Odisha

Congress to oppose Vidhan Parishad formation

Opposition Congress on Monday said the party will raise issues such as unemployment, corruption and farmers’ problems in the monsoon session of the Assembly.

Published: 04th September 2018 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Opposition Congress on Monday said the party will raise issues such as unemployment, corruption and farmers’ problems in the monsoon session of the Assembly.

Announcing this after the meeting of Congress Legislature Party (CLP), Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Narasingh Mishra hoped that the ruling BJD will allow proper discussion in the House on these issues.

Mishra said Congress will oppose the resolution on formation of Vidhan Parishad to be tabled by the Government on September 6. “From the beginning, Congress was opposed to the formation of Vidhan Parishad in Odisha and two members nominated by Government in the committee to study the process by visiting different States had resigned,” he said.

The Congress has already identified issues like farmer suicides, non-payment of insurance money to farmers, BJD’s efforts to set up a Vidhan Parishad without taking opposition parties into confidence, deteriorating law and order situation, shortage of doctors and teachers as well as infrastructural deficiencies in education and health sectors to be raised during the session, Mishra informed.

“The Congress will also raise the issue of shortage of drinking water. We will force the Government to address the issues on a priority basis,” said the Opposition Leader.The opposition will also seek clarifications from the Government on issues relating to the setting up of Lokayukta in the State, rampant corruption in Government schemes and issues of doctors and teachers, he added.OPCC President Niranjan Patnaik was also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India