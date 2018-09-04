Congress to oppose Vidhan Parishad formation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Opposition Congress on Monday said the party will raise issues such as unemployment, corruption and farmers’ problems in the monsoon session of the Assembly.

Announcing this after the meeting of Congress Legislature Party (CLP), Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Narasingh Mishra hoped that the ruling BJD will allow proper discussion in the House on these issues.

Mishra said Congress will oppose the resolution on formation of Vidhan Parishad to be tabled by the Government on September 6. “From the beginning, Congress was opposed to the formation of Vidhan Parishad in Odisha and two members nominated by Government in the committee to study the process by visiting different States had resigned,” he said.

The Congress has already identified issues like farmer suicides, non-payment of insurance money to farmers, BJD’s efforts to set up a Vidhan Parishad without taking opposition parties into confidence, deteriorating law and order situation, shortage of doctors and teachers as well as infrastructural deficiencies in education and health sectors to be raised during the session, Mishra informed.

“The Congress will also raise the issue of shortage of drinking water. We will force the Government to address the issues on a priority basis,” said the Opposition Leader.The opposition will also seek clarifications from the Government on issues relating to the setting up of Lokayukta in the State, rampant corruption in Government schemes and issues of doctors and teachers, he added.OPCC President Niranjan Patnaik was also present.