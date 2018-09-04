Home States Odisha

Demand for cancer hospital in Bargarh gains momentum

They submitted a memorandum, addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, to the RDC (North) DV Swamy.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Demand for setting up a cancer hospital in Bargarh district is growing shriller with members of Paschimanchal Ekta Manch, a socio-cultural organisation, taking up the issue with Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Northern division) here on Monday.

They submitted a memorandum, addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, to the RDC (North) DV Swamy. The Manch members had also apprised Union Health Minister JP Nadda about their demand during the latter’s visit to Balangir on August 31 for inauguration of Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital.

Convener of the Manch, Bhawani Shankar Bhoi said they had informed the Union Minister about the rising number of cancer cases in Bargarh district and demanded establishment of a cancer hospital in Bargarh. They also requested the Union Minister to send a team of doctors to find out reasons behind the rising number of cancer disease in Bargarh district, he said.

Nadda said the Centre would take steps if the State Government sends a proposal in this regard, Bhoi informed this paper and requested the Government to send a proposal to the Centre at the earliest.

Moreover, they also demand the State Government to send a proposal to the Centre to start a satellite centre of the cancer department of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar at Bargarh till establishment of the hospital, he said.

Coordinator of the Manch Manas Ranjan Baxi said as more cases of cancer are being reported and financial condition of a majority of the patients in the district is not sound, a cancer hospital in the district will benefit such people from across the region.

