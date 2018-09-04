Federation of International Hockey team in City to inspect venue

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:A three-member team of Federation of International Hockey (FIH) reached here on Monday to inspect Kalinga Stadium, the venue for Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup.In a span of three days, the FIH officials will conduct 10 different tests to approve the venue for hosting the mega sporting event which will be held from November 28 to December 16.

On the day, the FIH officials conducted ball rebound, shock absorption, deformation, unevenness, bounciness, foot friction, irrigation, floodlight ,ball roll and deviation tests in the newly laid turf at both the hockey grounds.

The FIH team also conducted a watering test by placing 77 cups at 10 metre distance in the playing zone. It found that the stadium watering system reaches each and every corner of the ground. The ground has a new automatic watering system which has been installed recently. They team also verified the the D area and penalty stroke zone of the ground, sources said.

To provide a better lighting system, two kw bulbs have been added to each of the four stands at the venue. As per guidelines, 2250 lux is required on the ground during the matches. Sources said with the new addition in the stands, an average of 2500 lux will be available on the ground.

After completing the ground tests, the team will submit its report to the FIH for final approval. As many as 16 teams will play 24 league round, four cross over and as many quarter final matches before entering the semifinals. The final match will be be held on December 16.

Naveen to unveil trophy today

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to unveil the Hockey Men’s World Cup trophy on Tuesday.The replica of the trophy will be placed at the entrance of the State Secretariat for public display.

Odisha Government has received 18 replicas of the trophy from Hockey India to boost its ‘Mu Hero Mo Odisha’ campaign throughout the State to promote the mega sporting event.

Under the 90-day ‘Mu Hero Mo Odisha’ campaign, six specially-decorated vans will cover all 314 blocks and 113 urban local bodies in the State. A replica of the World Cup trophy will be placed in each of the vans to create interest among youths in hockey.

Moreover, replicas of the trophy will also be displayed in the offices of Sports and Youth Services department, Bhubaneswar Municipality Corporation (BMC), Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Commissionerate Police.

The Sports and Youth Services department has also planned to install a 10 feet trophy near Unit-1 market so that people can click selfies with the mega cup.The remaining replicas of the Rest trophy will be put on public display in different cities across the State.