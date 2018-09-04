Governor felicitates Dutee Chand

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal on Monday felicitated sprinter Dutee Chand, who won two medals in the recently concluded Asian Games in Indonesia.The Governor said Dutee’s success was a result of strong willpower, determination and hard work. He advised the sprinter, a native of Jajpur district, to refrain from imitating anybody.

KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta also lauded Dutee’s achievements and said, “While wishing Dutee on August 12 here, I had never expected that she will make the country proud by winning two medals.” Samanta said the 22-year-old athlete, belonging to a poor family, had to struggle hard since her childhood to achieve her goals.

In her remarks, Dutee attributed her success to the love, affection and good wishes of the people of Odisha. “I have struggled since my childhood to achieve success. I have witnessed several ups and downs in my life but never gave up on my goal,” she said. The young sprinter thanked Samanta for inspiring her to perform well.

She also expressed her gratitude to the Government of India and State Government for their support and cooperation. “I thank Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his support to sports and sportspersons,” she said, adding, Odisha is the only State to give a cash award of `3 crore to an athlete.