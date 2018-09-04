High Court lawyers’ cease work continues

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The cease work agitation by members of Orissa High Court Bar Association entered its sixth day on Monday.As the stalemate between the police and the lawyers, who are demanding arrest of those involved in the assault on one of their colleagues in the city, continues, the work at Orissa High Court was paralysed. High Court Bar Association secretary Satyabrata Mohanty said as per a decision taken at the general body meeting of the Association held under the chairmanship of its president Srikant Kumar Nayak on Monday, the ceasework agitation will continue till all the accused are arrested by the police.

“We have informed the Home Secretary, DGP and Police Commissioner about the dilly-dallying attitude of the police even as a prima facie case was registered under Section 307 of IPC against the accused persons after preliminary inquiry,” he said. The Bar would hold its next general body meeting on Wednesday to chalk out its further course of action.

Meanwhile, the litigants across the State continued to suffer for the lawyers strike. “My cousin’s bail petition was set for hearing in the High Court on Monday for which I have come all the way from Ganjam. But my brother’s case could not be heard as the lawyers abstained from work,” rued Prabhakar Rana.

Advocate Debi Prasad Patnaik had an argument with some cops in connection with a road accident at Nuabazar overbridge square on the night of August 28 following which he was allegedly thrashed by some police personnel. Based on the preliminary inquiry report, while three police personnel including a Havaldar and two constables were placed under suspension, departmental action was initiated against a Home Guard in connection with the incident.