Home States Odisha

High Court lawyers’ cease work continues

The cease work agitation by members of Orissa High Court Bar Association entered its sixth day on Monday.

Published: 04th September 2018 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

court, order, hammer, high court

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The cease work agitation by members of Orissa High Court Bar Association entered its sixth day on Monday.As the stalemate between the police and the lawyers, who are demanding arrest of those involved in the assault on one of their colleagues in the city, continues, the work at Orissa High Court was paralysed. High Court Bar Association secretary Satyabrata Mohanty said as per a decision taken at the general body meeting of the Association held under the chairmanship of its president Srikant Kumar Nayak on Monday, the ceasework agitation will continue till all the accused are arrested by the police.

“We have informed the Home Secretary, DGP and Police Commissioner about the dilly-dallying attitude of the police even as a prima facie case was registered under Section 307 of IPC against the accused persons after preliminary inquiry,” he said. The Bar would hold its next general body meeting on Wednesday to chalk out its further course of action.

Meanwhile, the litigants across the State continued to suffer for the lawyers strike. “My cousin’s bail petition was set for hearing in the High Court on Monday for which I have come all the way from Ganjam. But my brother’s case could not be heard as the lawyers abstained from work,” rued Prabhakar Rana.

Advocate Debi Prasad Patnaik had an argument with some cops in connection with a road accident at Nuabazar overbridge square on the night of August 28 following which he was allegedly thrashed by some police personnel. Based on the preliminary inquiry report, while three police personnel including a Havaldar and two constables were placed under suspension, departmental action was initiated against a Home Guard in connection with the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India