Kalahandi lags behind Swachh Bharat target

BHAWANIPATNA: Kalahandi, which is the lowest Individual Household Latrine (IHHL) coverage district in the country, may miss the toilet construction target under Swachh Baharat Abhiyan by October 2, this year, the deadline set by the Centre.

The district administration had identified 2,87,282 beneficiaries for construction of IHHLs under the scheme. Since the launch of the scheme on October 2, 2014, the district administration has constructed 97,000 toilets till date. This year, 4,958 toilets have been constructed so far. Of 3,23,956 rural households surveyed in the district through Zilla Saksharata Samiti before the scheme was launched, there were 19,555 APL and 17,199 BPL households having toilets.

The district’s achievement so far is only 34.84 per cent of the IHHL target. Kalahandi currently has 147 open defecation free (ODF) villages and it had set target of making 1,890 more villages open defecation free by October 2, 2019, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. However, it is unlikely to meet the target as works are moving at a snail’s pace.

According to official report of the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, based on IHHL and ODF coverage, Kalahandi’s achievement is 21.45 per cent - the lowest in the country. In May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video conference with the then Collector, had taken stock of the project work and expressed concern at the slow progress.

Nearly half of the private toilets constructed under the project are not used by the beneficiaries for various reasons. At many places, the toilets are misused as storehouses to stock firewood and household items while in others, those have been converted into poultry sheds. As there is no awareness on use of toilets and with a sense of ownership lacking, people continue to defecate in the open.

The delay in construction has also been attributed to delay in release of payment to the beneficiaries and executing agencies.A subsidised amount of `12,000 and `15,000 in case of SCs and STs is given by the Government to build toilets to individuals. The Central Government’s share in the subsidy amount is `9,000 (75 per cent) and the State gives out `3,000 (25 per cent).

Contacted, Collector Parag Govil said an awareness drive will soon be launched in all blocks on stopping open defecation and use of toilets. Focus will be laid on creating awareness among schoolchildren, he added.Caption: A beneficiary stands in front of unutilised toilet, which was constructed under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

