Land for 38 projects approved

Published: 04th September 2018 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:A high level committee of the State Government on Monday accorded in principle approval for allotment of land to 38 projects in different sectors.

A meeting of land allotment committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi discussed project proposals submitted by Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) and after due deliberation, approved allotment of land in different industrial estates of the State.
Around 71 acre of land was allotted in industrial estates of Khurda, Chhatabar, Analapatna, Deras, Mancheswar, Rasulgarh, Andharua, Janala and Bhagabanpur in favour of 38 units, said Chief Managing Director, IDCO Sanjay Singh.

Singh said these projects would bring in investment of around `508.19 crore with employment potential for 4479 persons.Land was allotted to units proposed to set up food processing and agri-based ventures like vegetable and oil refinery, instant pasta, vermicelli and sweet potato, seed processing, store for agricultural and food products, sea food processing, cold storage, packaged drinking water and ice plant.

Investment proposals for manufacturing of boats, launches, tugboats, chemical tanks machine conveners, manufacturing of Cold Rolled Grain Oriented (CRGO) and low tension (LT) control panel, steel furniture, street lighting mounting equipment, stainless steel utensils,garments, unplasticised polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) doors and windows, offset printing and publishing,  automobile, production of medicine, sanitary napkins, surgical cotton of different varieties,  fly ash bricks and ACC blocks were also given land.

The Chief Secretary directed IDCO to ensure economic use of land for industrial purpose only. He further directed the investors to use manpower from the State in sectors like food processing, apparel making and manufacturing.  Additional Chief Secretary, Forest and Environment Suresh Chandra Mohapatra advised investors to ensure proper disposal of the waste generated from manufacturing and automobile servicing units.

Official sources said the meeting also discussed the progress made in retrieval of land lying unused from industrial units. Meanwhile, IDCO cancelled land allotted to more than 200 units for keeping them idle.

