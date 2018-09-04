Home States Odisha

Land hurdle hits highway upgradation work

Delay in land acquisition has halted construction of Kandarpur-Machgaon State Highway (SH) which was upgraded into National Highway (NH) in 2016.

Published: 04th September 2018 03:54 AM

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Delay in land acquisition has halted construction of Kandarpur-Machgaon State Highway (SH) which was upgraded into National Highway (NH) in 2016. The road has become commuters’ nightmare with several stretches developing big craters, potholes and cracks.

On May 27, 2016, the State Government and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) jointly upgraded the SH into NH to link it with OMP Square in Cuttack. While its detailed project report (DPR) is yet to be finalised, nothing has been done in last two years to improve its condition.

As per reports, total 957.14 acres of land, including 843.79 acres of private land, were supposed to be acquired by NHAI for upgradation of the SH. But the acquisition process has not yet started due to protest by locals.

Meanwhile, in absence of maintenance, fund crunch and indifferent attitude of officials, the road’s condition has gone from bad to worse. The 27-km road from Kandarpur to Jagatsinghpur is the worst affected with potholes dotting the entire stretch. It has caused frequent accidents, locals alleged.
Deputy Collector Bijaya Laxmi Nayak said due to regular protests by locals, land acquisition for NH-55 has been delayed but steps are now being taken to expedite the process.

Out of the total length of 94.13 km, 15.33 km of the NH comes under Cuttack jurisdiction while 78.8 km is in Jagatsinghpur district. At least nine bridges and six bypass roads will be constructed on the NH.

