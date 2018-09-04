Man hacked to death in house

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A man was hacked to death in his house at Minabazaar under Town Police limits here on Monday. He has been identified as Mantu Patra, a goldsmith working for different jewellery shops in the town.

According to police, Mantu (42) was taking rest in his house after lunch while his wife and minor son were in another room when the incident occured.

Mantu’s wife told police that she heard some noises in the room and sent their son to find out, only to learn that Mantu was lying unconscious in a pool of blood. She informed neighbours, who rushed to her help and alerted police.

Town Police, led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Kumar Nayak, reached the spot with a scientific team and interrogated Mantu’s family members as well as neighbours.

It is learnt that the couple, originally from West Bengal, had a fight and Mantu’s mother-in-law was here to settle the matter. The SP said Mantu’s mother-in-law stayed here for 15 days and left a few days back. Police are investigating all aspects to ascertain the reason behind the attack.