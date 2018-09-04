Opposition stacks up ammo, Government ready for combat

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The monsoon session of the Assembly, beginning from Tuesday, is likely to be stormy as the opposition Congress and BJP prepare to corner the Government over several issues including delay in appointment of Lokayukta, deteriorating law and order situation and continuing suicide of farmers.

The BJD is also ready with issues to counter the opposition onslaught during the session. “The Government is ready to discuss any issue raised by the opposition in the House,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik told mediapersons after the meeting of BJD Legislature Party here on Monday. The Chief Minister asked party members to remain present in the House during the session and participate in discussions on different issues.

The BJD will raise Central neglect of Odisha in different sectors during the session. The Mahanadi river water dispute with Chhattisgarh, unprecedented hike in fuel prices and construction of Polavaram dam project by Andhra Pradesh are other issues to be raised by the party, said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha.

Arukha assured that all issues raised by the opposition political parties will be discussed in a positive manner. The House will be adjourned on the first day after passing of obituary references on former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee, former Speaker Somnath Chatterjee, DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and former MLAs of Odisha, he said.

The Minister further informed that placing of the Supplementary Budget, which was originally scheduled on September 4, has been deferred till September 5. Resolution on formation of Vidhan Parishad in Odisha will be passed in the House on September 6. The Odisha Legislative Assembly Members’ Salary, Allowances and Pension (Amendment) Bill, 2018, Odisha Ministers’ Salaries, Allowances and Pension (Second Amendment), 2018, Gandhi Institute of Engineering and Technology University, Odisha Bill, 2018 and Odisha Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2018 will be passed during the session.

Arukha said the demand for grants of different departments will be discussed for three days in the House.

Government chief whip Amar Prasad Satpathy said 112 members attended the meeting.