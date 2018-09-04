Scamster Subhankar held on misbehave charge

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Commissionerate Police on Monday arrested chit fund scamster Subhankar Nayak for misbehaving with a married woman. Subhankar, who is a key accused in Seashore Group chit fund scam, had been picked up by Kharavela Nagar Police on Sunday.

The victim, who lives with her son at Chandrama Complex in Kharavela Nagar area, had lodged a complaint with local police alleging that Subhankar came to her flat on Sunday evening and misbehaved and manhandled her. Subhankar was reportedly upset after the woman rejected his proposal of entering into a relationship.

“The accused also misbehaved with the woman’s minor son when the latter objected to his impolite behaviour,” a cop said. Subhankar also owns a flat in the same complex.Kharavela Nagar IIC Jnanendra Kumar Sahu said basing on the woman’s complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 294, 323, 354-A (2), 354-D (2), 458 and 506 of the IPC.Meanwhile, as he was being taken to the court by police, Subhankar told mediapersons that it was a case involving family dispute.

Subhankar was arrested by the CBI in November, 2014 for his alleged role in channelling money of scam-tainted Seashore Group. After being in jail for about three years, he was granted bail by the Orissa High Court in August, 2017. The court had asked Subhankar to cooperate in the chit fund scam investigation and also barred him from leaving the State.

Subhankar, however, stirred up another controversy after he was seen seen flaunting himself in the BCCI box of Barabati Stadium, an enclosure meant for VVIPs of the State, during a T20 match between India and Sri Lanka in December last year.

While the incident exposed the scamster’s links with the power corridor, it also created a huge uproar in the State, leaving the Government red-faced.