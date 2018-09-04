Home States Odisha

Scamster Subhankar held on misbehave charge

Commissionerate Police on Monday arrested chit fund scamster Subhankar Nayak for misbehaving with a married woman.

Published: 04th September 2018 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Commissionerate Police on Monday arrested chit fund scamster Subhankar Nayak for misbehaving with a married woman. Subhankar, who is a key accused in Seashore Group chit fund scam, had been picked up by Kharavela Nagar Police on Sunday.

The victim, who lives with her son at Chandrama Complex in Kharavela Nagar area, had lodged a complaint with local police alleging that Subhankar came to her flat on Sunday evening and misbehaved and manhandled her. Subhankar was reportedly upset after the woman rejected his proposal of entering into a relationship.

“The accused also misbehaved with the woman’s minor son when the latter objected to his impolite behaviour,” a cop said. Subhankar also owns a flat in the same complex.Kharavela Nagar IIC Jnanendra Kumar Sahu said basing on the woman’s complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 294, 323, 354-A (2), 354-D (2), 458 and 506 of the IPC.Meanwhile, as he was being taken to the court by police, Subhankar told mediapersons that it was a case involving family dispute.

Subhankar was arrested by the CBI in November, 2014 for his alleged role in channelling money of scam-tainted Seashore Group. After being in jail for about three years, he was granted bail by the Orissa High Court in August, 2017. The court had asked Subhankar to cooperate in the chit fund scam investigation and also barred him from leaving the State.

Subhankar, however, stirred up another controversy after he was seen  seen flaunting himself in the BCCI box of Barabati Stadium, an enclosure meant for VVIPs of the State, during a T20 match between India and Sri Lanka in December last year.

While the incident exposed the scamster’s links with the power corridor, it also created a huge uproar in the State, leaving the Government red-faced.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India