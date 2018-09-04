Home States Odisha

Smart bins for clean Capital

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to instal smart semi-underground and underground dustbins in the Capital.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to instal smart semi-underground and underground dustbins in the Capital.

The civic body has issued a request for proposal (RFP) in this regard and the same has been uploaded on its website. A meeting prior to the bidding process will be held on September 7 while the last date of submitting the RFP is September 22.

As many as 30 semi-underground dustbins measuring 1.5 cubic metre each and 20 underground bins of 3 cubic metre will be installed across the city.The underground dustbins will have two compartments of 1.5 cubic metre each with features like sensors for sending alerts to the control room whenever the bins are filled to capacity. BMC officials informed that the sensors will be integrated with the Bhubaneswar Operations Centre in future so that a direct command mechanism is put in place to alert the drivers of trash trucks.

The agency entrusted with the task of installing the dustbins will also operate and maintain those for five years. The civic body officials said the semi-underground and underground dustbins will be useful in collecting waste and recycling materials.

The bins will be covered and placed on footpaths across the city. A BMC official said such dustbins require minimum space and can accommodate more waste compared to the ones presently installed in the city.

