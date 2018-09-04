Home States Odisha

State’s 7th Government medical college opens in Balasore

THE Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital (FMMCH) was dedicated to people of North Odisha by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday.

Published: 04th September 2018 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey after inaugurating the MCH I EXPRESS

By Sukanta Sahu
Express News Service

BALASORE: The Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital (FMMCH) was dedicated to people of North Odisha by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday. This is the seventh State Government-run MCH.

With the new MCH, the number of medical seats in the State has gone up to 1,050 from 321 in 2000, said the Chief Minister, adding that the objective of his Government is ‘Sustha Odisha, Sukhi Odisha’. He spoke about the initiatives being taken by State Government to provide quality healthcare to people including the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana under which, people can avail annual health coverage upto Rs  five lakh per family in all  Government medical colleges and hospitals and 8,500 State-run health facilities besides 208 empanelled private hospitals.

Naveen said 14 students from Balasore have taken admission in the MCH besides those from other parts of the State and the country. A total of 99 students including 43 girls have enrolled for MBBS in the MCH which will offer courses on Anatomy, Physiology, Bio-Chemistry and Community Medicine for now.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey said the Centre has been taking steps to upgrade district headquarters hospitals in Odisha to MCHs. “The Centre has sanctioned Rs 558.6 crore for MCHs that were approved for Balasore, Baripada, Balangir, Koraput and Puri,” he said.

State’s 7th Govt medical college opens in Balasore

It has been decided to establish one medical college each under Bhadrak, Jajpur and Dhenkanal parliamentary constituencies, he added.Choubey requested Naveen to identify land for the proposed medical colleges and also requested the Chief Minister to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme in  Odisha.
The Chief Minister had laid foundation stone for the MCH at Remuna on October 28, 2014 and the district administration provided 22.86 acres of land for construction of classrooms, laboratory and administrative building. The District Headquarters Hospital will be utilised for clinical activities.

After the MCH, Balasore district will have the satellite centre of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, the foundation stone of which was laid by Union Health Minister JP Nadda recently. An amount of Rs 35 crore will be spent for construction of the centre for which, the State Government has earmarked 25 acres of land.AIIMS-Bhubaneswar is already operating its temporary outpatient department on the campus of Integrated Test Range of DRDO since last year. Among others, Health Minister Pratap Jena was present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India