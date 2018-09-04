Tribals desire, Government unfair

BN Seth By

Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A story of contrast. It is about positivity of the community and negativity of the Government.A structure having a thatched roof standing with a few logs serves as Government Primary School at Darasahi of Laulei panchayat. Despite miniscule infrastructure, two teachers unfailingly impart lessons to 32 diligent students from 10 am to 4 pm without a blackboard.

The children stock the teaching and learning materials (TLM) in one house and fetch those next day. Even materials for mid-day meal like ration and utensils are either stocked in the house of a student or teacher and children bring those next day for preparing the meal.

All these, despite menacing threat from elephants to the village, which is in close proximity to movement of the pachyderms. Though parents, most of whom belong to Munda community, are keen on educating their children for a bright future, they are forced to keep them away from school during monsoon and on days when elephant movement is high.

Now the negative part. Though village committee and school management committee have urged education authorities for constructing a new building, there is no visible effort. Forest land is available but the department is yet to give its permission.

Last year, Forest Range Officer had written to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) requesting for diversion of forest land for construction of school building but the authorities concerned are yet to give their consent.

District Education Officer S Parida said he has apprised the Collector and DFO of the issue but there has been no response. Besides, the Forest Department has denied to construct a building at the same place where the school is functioning now. Even the Block Development Officer, Block Education Officer and District Education Officer are aware of the children’s plight.

Recently, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Arun Patnaik had visited the school on the direction of DLSA chairman Tara Prasad Rath. The outcome of the visit is yet to be known.