26 districts on heavy rain alert

Warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday has been issued for North Odisha districts besides showers in central, western and coastal pockets of the State on Thursday too.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:With India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha in next 48 hours, the State Government has warned Collectors of 26 districts to remain alert from Wednesday.

According to IMD bulletin, a low pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during next 48 hours and it would trigger heavy rainfall in most of the districts in Odisha.
While rain or thundershower is likely to occur at many places in next 24 hour, heavy rainfall has been predicted over Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack districts.

As heavy rainfall may cause flood situations in Baitarani, Budhabalanga and other river systems, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi has asked Collectors to keep all machinery in full readiness to meet any eventuality.

“Collectors have been instructed to open round-the-clock control rooms and closely monitor the situation,” he said.  

The SRC office has also intimated all Revenue Divisional Commissioners (RDCs), IG of Police (Law and Order), IG (Fire Services) and Commandant of NDRF at Mundali to remain prepared.  

Fishermen, who have set out for deep sea, have been advised to return to coast by Wednesday evening. They have been warned not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast and northwest Bay of Bengal area till Friday morning.

Director of Regional Meteorological Centre HR Biswas informed that a low pressure will be formed in next two days under the influence of a cyclonic circulation which now lies in north Bay of Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh and West Bengal. Several districts, especially northern parts, will experience heavy rainfall which is expected to reduce from Friday, he added.   

The State recorded an average rainfall of 2.6 mm in the last 24 hours with Basta block of Balasore recording more than 50 mm rainfall. Meanwhile, seven gates of Hirakud dam have been opened and 2.28 lakh cusec water was being discharged at Mundali till Tuesday evening.

