60 e-toilets in Capital soon

The self-cleaning e-toilets are of two types, automatic and semi-automatic.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will install 60 prefabricated modular toilets across the Capital to provide a clean and hygienic environment to citizens, informed officials of the civic body on Tuesday.

The self-cleaning e-toilets are of two types, automatic and semi-automatic. The toilets will be installed at 30 designated locations in the City for both men and women. Of the total 60 toilets, 20 will be automatic and 40 semi-automatic.

The automatic toilets are capable of creating an environment where the possibility of contamination from urinary tract infection (UTI) is zero. The automatic toilets would require card-based entry while the semi-automatic ones will be manually operated.

“Both the toilets are chargeable which will make their operation and maintenance smooth and easy,” said BMC officials. These modular toilets more durable and user friendly due to their design and construction.
“The e-toilets will be a solution to health issues caused due to lack of sanitation,” the officials said.  

Sources said it has been planned to commission these toilets before the Odisha Men’s Hockey World cup - 2018 in November.

