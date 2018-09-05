A war within: Coming together to prevent suicide

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Extreme competition, peer pressure, academic performance, abuse as well as relationship issues are major reasons behind growing suicides among teenagers. As students struggle to cope in a demanding atmosphere, they become easily vulnerable to depression, anxiety and stress.

The biggest problem is most of them do not realise they need help. Even if they do, they have no clue where to seek support. In many cases, symptoms of stress, depression are overlooked in absence of realisation of gravity of the situation.

The New Indian Express (TNIE) in association with Manam Foundation, a City-based mental health organisation, has made a committed move to reach out to the students community to spread awareness on mental health as well as suicide prevention to mark the World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10.

As part of its drive, an awareness workshop on ‘Working together to prevent suicide’ was organised by TNIE and Manam Foundation at Rajdhani College of Engineering and Management (RCEM) here on Tuesday where MBA students were educated about how to spot suicidal behaviour, causes and warning signs besides showing compassion and care towards those who are in distress.

Founder of Manam Foundation Anuradha Mahapatra and Chief Therapeutic Counsellor Somya Sucharita Mohapatra told the students that maintaining proper mental health and hygiene can help get rid of the crisis.

“Once one enters youth, several biological, physical and emotional changes take place. Rejection, criticism, poor performance and addiction to electronic gadgets lead to helplessness, loneliness and a feeling of worthlessness. Imbalance in management of emotions gives rise to depression and lack of proper management of emotional quotient drives one to take the extreme step,” Somya said.

Ahead of the September 10 event at East Coast Railway Auditorium here, entries on slogan writing (one line in 10 words), poetry (two stanzas), story (500 words) and photographs (two in original) have been invited. All entries should be sent to redindianmanam@gmail.com by Wednesday. Red FM 93.5 is the radio partner of this initiative.