Home States Odisha

‘Black Day’ on Teachers Day

The block grant teachers of schools and colleges, who have been staging protest since August 16 to press their demands, will observe Teachers Day as ‘Black Day’.

Published: 05th September 2018 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The block grant teachers of schools and colleges, who have been staging protest since August 16 to press their demands, will observe Teachers Day as ‘Black Day’.

Odisha School, College Teachers and Employees’ United Forum convenor Pabitra Mahala said the decision was taken as the State Government did not pay heed to the teachers’ demands. The forum members said thousands of teachers will join the protest at Mahatma Gandhi Marg here on Wednesday and shut down schools and colleges from September 6.

The agitating teachers said they will gherao MLAs’ residences across the State on September 6 and 7 and hold rallies and take out padyatras in every panchayat from September 17 demanding implementation of seventh pay commission recommendations and the new grant-in-aid system which was introduced by the State Government in October last year.

The Odisha Government High School Contract Teachers Association (OGHCTA) has extended its support to the protest. Members of OGHCTA said they too will observe Teachers Day as ‘Black Day’ to press their demands including ‘equal pay for equal work’ and regularisation of service. Meanwhile, in view of the ongoing agitation by the teachers, the State Government has postponed its State and district level award programme for teachers scheduled for Wednesday. “The award programme has been postponed until further communication,” the School and Mass Education Department said in a letter to Directors of Higher Education, Secondary Education, Elementary Education, OPEPA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age