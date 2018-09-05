Campaign to promote complementary breast feeding

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The Odisha Government on Tuesday launched a Statewide awareness campaign to promote complementary feeding practices for optimal growth of children from six to 24 months.

The campaign launched by Department of Women and Children Development (W&CD) and Mission Shakti in collaboration with Health and Family Welfare Department and Unicef will continue till the end of 2019. Minister for W&CD, Mission Shakti and MSME Prafulla Samal released Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials for the campaign besides a compendium of nutritious recipes prepared using locally available food.

Messages on frequency of meals and dietary diversity, the need to continue breast feeding along with solid food and age-appropriate complementary food will be displayed using different forms of communication during the campaign which is expected to recognise the importance of complementary food and feeding practices for children.