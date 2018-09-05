Home States Odisha

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unveils Hockey World Cup trophy

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday unveiled the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup trophy and kicked off the state-wide trophy tour to create a buzz around the showpiece event.

Published: 05th September 2018

CM Naveen Patnaik with a replica of Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup trophy in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday I Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday unveiled the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup trophy and kicked off the state-wide trophy tour to create a buzz around the showpiece event.
The tour will cover all districts and blocks with the State Government drawing up an elaborate plan to ensure maximum reach and visibility among the people over next two months.

Outlining the campaign, Director Sports and Youth Services Vineel Krishna said the Government has received 18 replicas of the trophy from Hockey India which will be showcased at prominent public places as well as important offices. Besides, six specially designed vehicles will carry the trophies and crisscross the State as per a defined route plan so that all 314 blocks and 113 urban local bodies are covered. At the end of October, the trophy tour will move to other states, he stated.

It has been planned to display the trophies at the offices of Sports and Youth Services, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Bhubaneswar Development Authority and Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police.  A 10-feet high replica will also be installed near Unit-1 market where hockey lovers can click selfies with the most coveted trophy in world hockey.

The Hockey World Cup trophy was designed by Pakistani designer Bashir Moojid and created in 1971. It consists of a cup made up of gold and silver with intricate floral design and presenting a hockey stick and ball atop a globe. The trophy stands at 650 mm with its base and weighs 11,560 gm including 895 gm gold, 6,815 gm silver, 350 gm of ivory and 3,500 gm teak.Meanwhile, the specially designed Indian Hockey team jersey is likely to be unveiled in Mumbai on September 7.

The Asian Games bronze medal winning Indian hockey team will introduce the new kit.The hockey’s highest ranking tournament will be held at Kalinga Stadium from November 28 to December 16.

