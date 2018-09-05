Chilika prawn mafia cash in on distcom supply

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Even as the prawn mafia pull out all stops to encroach productive grounds of Chilika lagoon, they are ably supported by inaction of electricity distribution companies which have turned a blind eye to power sourced by these illegal firms to run their operation.

While many of the coastal aquaculture firms operate within 200 meter of the boundary of the lagoon in brazen violation of Coastal Aquaculture Act 2005, the distcoms operating in Puri and Ganjam districts have made little effort to disconnect power supply to these firms.

The Forest Department of the State Government has shot off letters to the distcoms seeking electricity supply to be snapped. However, these firms continue to operate without any hindrance whatsoever.

Sources said the Chilika Development Authority (CDA) had written to a distcom citing at least 15 prawn firms in Puri district which have drawn power from its sources to run operation.

One farmer has 13 ponds aggregating over 20 acre, all on encroached government land while it runs on power supply line as well as generator set. Another one has acquired 20 acre where he has 15 ponds. Most encroachers enjoy seamless power supply but the distcom authorities have looked the other way. While majority operate on government land via encroachment, many have private land too. While Puri district has a quite a few instances, the situation in Ganjam is not any different either.

Prawn mafia cash in on distcom’s power

According to a report furnished by the Forest Department, there are 399 firms which are operating in Puri, Ganjam and Khurda districts.In Puri’s Brahmagiri tehsil, there are at least 19 illegally operating firms which have set up 162 ponds over 223 acre land where illegal farming is underway. In Krushnaprasad, there are about 16 ponds running on 23 acre.

In Ganjam district, there are 90 ponds operating on 56 acre in two tehsils while in Khurda’s Tangi, the number of ponds stand at 79 with a total area of 114 acre. Most operate with power supply from the distcoms.

The health of wetlands like Chilika and Bhitarkanika is closely monitored by Orissa High Court which has issued several directions to the district administration to clear the lagoon of these illegal gheris and firms.

Meanwhile, the Chilika Mastchajibi Mahasangha is in full support for demolition of illegal gheris braving the mafia efforts to disrupt the enforcement measures in the lagoon. It has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seeking protection of interests of the traditional fishermen.