Cuttack lawyers strike enters seventh day; PIL hearing adjourned

The lawyers' indefinite strike until the erring policemen are arrested has affected functioning of all city courts, tribunals and the high court.

Published: 05th September 2018

By PTI

CUTTACK: The strike by lawyers of Cuttack city entered the seventh day Tuesday, while the Orissa High Court adjourned to Monday next hearing of a PIL seeking judicial enquiry into police assault on a lawyer.

The Orissa High Court adjourned to Monday next hearing of the PIL filed by lawyers.

Earlier, Cuttack DCP Akhileswar Singh, as a respondent to the PIL filed a counter affidavit stating that the petition is devoid of merit, both in the facts and in the law and is liable to be dismissed.

He submitted that the lawyer, who was allegedly assaulted by the police, was first beaten up by people near a fish market of Nuabazar following accidents involving his car in which three persons including school children were injured.

The police tried to rescue him from the attackers but he misbehaved with them and there was scuffle, the DCP said.

He also submitted that finding no other alternative to stop such activities on a busy road, the police personnel were constrained to use mild force to control the lawyer.

