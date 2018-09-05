Dengue spreading fast in Jagatsinghpur 

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: AS dengue continues to affect more people in Erasama block in Jagatsinghpur district, the locals have started shifting pregnant women and children to safer and hygienic places.

Over 200 dengue positive cases have been detected in Kanaguli, Kunjakothi and Nalapai panchayats in the last few days.

Patients are undergoing treatment at SCB Medical in Cuttack and Erasama Community Health Centre. Although the district administration and Health department are taking steps to control the outbreak, there has been no respite. Sources said over 50 pregnant women and children of Erasama block have shifted to other places fearing a further outbreak. People of other parts of the district are also reluctant to visit the three panchayats.

Kunjakothi sarpanch Sandhya Swain said six Wards of Kanaguli, two Wards of Kunjakothi and two Wards of Nalapai are the worst affected. The outbreak is a result of unhygienic surroundings and water stagnation which leads to fast breeding of mosquitoes.

Chief District Medical Officer Ashok Kumar Patnaik said 240 dengue cases have been detected in different villages of Jagatsinghpur district and 135 cases have been reported from Kanaguli village alone. Medical teams are camping in all the affected villages, he added.