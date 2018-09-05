Home States Odisha

Development eludes Patrapur block

Development eludes Patrapur block under Chikiti Assembly segment in Ganjam district.

Published: 05th September 2018 02:13 AM

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Development eludes Patrapur block under Chikiti Assembly segment in Ganjam district. The Assembly segment, represented by BJD MLA Usha Devi who also enjoys a Cabinet berth, has been in the news for diseases including malaria and diarrhoea besides lack of roads to the villages in remote areas.
It is alleged that despite provision of funds for construction of roads, several villages in the block are deprived of connectivity. Mahulathali village in the block is a glaring example of negligence. Inhabited mostly by tribals, the village has a population of around 90.

The villagers mostly depend on Samantarapur, around 1.5 km away, for their daily needs. However, the road to Samantarapur is non-existent.Drinking water, power supply or education, the village does not have any of these. The water depth of the lone tubewell is shrinking gradually while earthen lamps are the only source of light after nightfall as the village is yet to enjoy power supply. Villagers said though electric poles were erected during December 2017 to provide electricity, but those have not yet been connected with conductors.

On education front, the 10 children of the village go to Samantarapur by crossing a canal to learn their lessons.In the absence of a permanent road, the residents use canal embankment as road and cross the canal in knee deep water. Several appeals of the villagers for a bridge over the canal have only fallen on deaf ears.

