Electrocution menace haunts jumbos

In the last two years, five elephants have perished after coming in contact with live electric wires installed by owners of farmhouses near Dalijoda Forest Range.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As electrocution continues to claims lives of elephants in Cuttack Forest Division, environmentalists and animal rights activists have urged the Forest department to initiate steps to check the alarming trend.

In the last two years, five elephants have perished after coming in contact with live electric wires installed by owners of farmhouses near Dalijoda Forest Range. On Saturday, a 10-year-old tusker died inside a farmhouse at Badapokhari village under Kanheipur panchayat within Dalijoda range after it came in contact with a live wire. The elephant had been creating havoc in several villages under Tangi-Choudwar block for the last few months.

Sources said the elephant died on the spot after it came in contact with GI wires charged with high-voltage current and drawn to a farmhouse called Green Point. DFO Sudarsan Patra said the gardener of the farmhouse has been detained for interrogation based on findings of preliminary investigation. “Further probe and necessary action will be initiated once the postmortem report is received,” he added.

In 2016, two female elephants were electrocuted to death in Srikhetra Garden located on the premises of Srima Aurobindo Ashram under Safa section of Dalijoda Forest Range on July 10, 2016. Flexible electric wires were drawn illegally from the house of two persons staying inside the Ashram to the garden.  
In the same year, two elephants - a mother and her calf - were electrocuted to death at Dihasahi village near Choudwar within Safa section after coming in contact with GI wires fenced around a 50-acre farmhouse.

