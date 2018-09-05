Former MLA Debendra Kanhor booked for molestation

Home States Odisha

Ex-MLA of Phulbani Assembly constituency, Debendra Kanhor has been accused of molesting a tribal girl and assaulting her mother in Goudapada village under Sadar police limits.

PHULBANI: Ex-MLA of Phulbani Assembly constituency, Debendra Kanhor has been accused of molesting a tribal girl and assaulting her mother in Goudapada village under Sadar police limits. He had trespassed into the girl’s house on Monday midnight and committed the crime.

According to the complaint filed by the girl in Sadar police station, Kanhor and his driver barged into her house and misbehaved with them. She alleged that he molested her and when her mother tried to stop him, he attacked her as well. The mother-daughter duo has been admitted to a local hospital. Cases have been registered against Kanhor and his driver, who are now absconding. Kanhor had represented the Phulbani Assembly from 2009 to 2014.

The girl further alleged that the former MLA kept harassing and blackmailing other girls in the area. “He had tried to misbehave with me several times in the past. As I protested, he entered my house and misbehaved with us,” he wrote in the FIR.

Meanwhile, the District BJP Mahila Morcha led by the president Archana Pradhan met the Additional SP and demanded arrest of the accused and protection of the victim.

