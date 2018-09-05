Home States Odisha

Fresh demand to raze Bezbaroa house

The demand for demolition of one of the houses of Lakshminath Bezbaroa, doyen of modern Assamese literature, has again gained momentum.

One of the houses of the Assamese writer Lakshminath Bezbaroa in Sambalpur | Express

The locals on Tuesday demanded that the house of Bezbaroa near Nelson Mandela Chowk here be razed to pave the way for construction of a traffic rotary linked to a new bridge on Mahanadi river. Work on the rotary junction is underway and as per the new design to save the house, the approach road to the bridge has been given a curve.

Jayashankar Mishra, one of the petitioners demanding demolition of the house, said the design of the rotary junction adjoining the second bridge over Mahanadi has been changed to save the two houses of Bezbaroa. The change in design will turn the spot into an accident prone junction, he said.

The house where Bezbaroa was staying should be demolished in the greater interest of the people and rotary junction should be constructed as per old design. “We have no objection in protecting another house of the writer,” he added.

The locals also submitted a memorandum, addressed to Sambalpur Collector Samarth Verma, to Additional District Magistrate Ajaya Kumar Jena. They have threatened to intensify stir if their demand is not fulfilled.

Bezbaroa lived in Sambalpur for two decades from 1917 to 1937. He had constructed two houses here in 1924. The Assamese writer was living in one house and using another as his office.

In October last year, Assam’s Cultural Affairs Minister Naba Kumar Doley and Media Advisor to Chief Minister of Assam, Hrisikesh Goswami, visited Sambalpur on learning about the demolition plan of both the houses. They also called on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and subsequently, a decision was taken to modify the design of rotary junction and preserve both the houses.

Moreover, both Odisha and Assam governments had sanctioned `50 lakh each for renovation of the houses.

