Home States Odisha

Fuel Price Hike: BJD, Congress flay Centre; BJP blames State VAT

Coming down heavily on the Centre for its failure to take concrete steps to address the situation, BJD general secretary Sanjay Dasburma said the party will launch an agitation for three days.

Published: 05th September 2018 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The BJP-led government at the Centre came in for strong criticism from the ruling BJD and Congress on Tuesday over the unprecedented fuel price hike.

Coming down heavily on the Centre for its failure to take concrete steps to address the situation, BJD general secretary Sanjay Dasburma said the party will launch an agitation for three days from September 7. The protest will be organised in different places of the State from 10 am to 12 pm, he said.

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik was equally critical of the Centre on the issue. “While prices of petrol and diesel are sky-rocketing in the country, the NDA Government remains indifferent,” he said. Patnaik also accused the ruling BJD in Odisha of being dormant and lacking courage to raise its voice against the BJP.

On the other hand, the BJP asked the State Government to reduce the 26 per cent VAT it is charging on fuel to bring down the prices. Accusing the BJD of maintaining double standards, BJP spokesperson Golak Mohapatra said the State Government is looting people by collecting higher VAT on petroleum products.
The State Government, which was collecting 21.2 per cent VAT from the two fuel products in 2014, has increased it to 26 per cent. As a result, the VAT revenue from petroleum products has increased from Rs 3,046 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 6,930 crore in 2017-18.“If the State’s VAT is reduced, the petroleum product prices will come down considerably,” he said.

After reducing the Central excise duty by Rs 2 per litre on petrol and diesel, the Centre had appealed to the State Government to take similar step to provide relief to the consumers. However, the State refused to reduce VAT.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJD Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age