Home States Odisha

High Court orders Crime Branch to probe lawyer assault case

The Orissa High Court on Tuesday ordered a Crime Branch (CB) probe into the recent assault on a lawyer by police personnel here.

Published: 05th September 2018 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

court, order, hammer, high court

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday ordered a Crime Branch (CB) probe into the recent assault on a lawyer by police personnel here.

The incident has sparked outrage among lawyers across the State with several bar associations resorting to cease work agitation. The court’s order came in response to a petition filed by Nationalist Lawyers Forum demanding a judicial probe either by a sitting or former HC judge and the arrest of police personnel involved in the incident.

A division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra passed the order directing a probe by the Crime Branch into the incident while posting the next date of hearing on the case to September 10.

As per the direction, a DSP rank officer of the Crime Branch will probe the incident, informed the petitioner’s counsel Prasanna Kumar Padhi, adding that the forum would soon file a rejoinder in the court.
Cuttack DCP Akhileswar Singh, acting on a court directive earlier, had filed an affidavit mentioning details of the incident and the progress of investigation being conducted by the police into the case.

Notably, on August 28, advocate Debi Prasad Patnaik had an argument with some cops in connection with a road accident at Nuabazar overbridge square following which he was allegedly thrashed by the police personnel. The incident had prompted the High Court Bar Association to cease work. The association stated that the strike work will continue till all those involved in the assault are arrested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Orissa High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age