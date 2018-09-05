Lockup death: Widow threatens immolation

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: For 20-year-old Rojalini Paital, life will never be the same again. Losing her husband to alleged police brutality has left a scar which would take long to heal.Seeking justice, Rojalini and her in-laws have now threatened self immolation in front of the collectorate at Kendrapara town on September 7 if the accused policemen were not arrested.

On August 25, fate dealt a cruel blow to Rojalini when her husband, Abinas Paital (23), was picked up by Mahakalpada Police in connection with a mobile phone theft case. He was taken to the police station during the afternoon and the next day, he was found hanging in a house located near the police station.

Sarat, father of Abinas, alleged that he was severely beaten in custody which led to his death. He was hanged from the staircase of the house by police to make it look like a case of suicide, he sad. The body also bore injury marks.

Rojalini said Abinas used to work as a daily wager and was the sole bread winner of the family. After his death, the family has been facing untold miseries. With a nine-moth-old son to take care of, Rojalini has no source of income to sustain the child. “My infant son is suffering from fever for the last five days and I am unable to get medicines for him. My son needs medicine and proper food which I am unable to afford,” said Rojalini.

The 20-year-old says her world has turned upside down after the ‘murder’ of her husband. “I can never forgive those who killed him. I want punishment for the policemen who brutally killed my husband,” said Rojalini, sitting in her mud-walled thatched house.

Sarat has blamed IIC of Mahakalpada police station for the custodial death of Abinas. He also slammed local MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak for not meeting the grieving family members till date.On Monday, Padmanava Chaudhury, a social worker and president of Kendrapara Unanyana Parishad met Paital family and also sent letters to chairman of National Human Rights Commission and chairman of Odisha Human Rights Commission urging them to conduct fair investigation.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rajiv Lochan Panda said, after the incident, Mahakalapada police station IIC Shyamaghan Behera was suspended. The DGP has ordered a Crime Branch probe into the death of Abinas.