Home States Odisha

Lockup death: Widow threatens immolation

For 20-year-old Rojalini Paital, life will never be the same again. 

Published: 05th September 2018 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: For 20-year-old Rojalini Paital, life will never be the same again.  Losing her husband to alleged police brutality has left a scar which would take long to heal.Seeking justice, Rojalini and her in-laws have now threatened self immolation in front of the collectorate at Kendrapara town on September 7 if the accused policemen were not arrested.

On August 25, fate dealt a cruel blow to Rojalini when her husband, Abinas Paital (23), was picked up by Mahakalpada Police in connection with a mobile phone theft case. He was taken to the police station during the afternoon and the next day, he was found hanging in a house located near the police station.
Sarat, father of Abinas, alleged that he was severely beaten in custody which led to his death. He was hanged from the staircase of the house by police to make it look  like a case of suicide, he sad. The body also bore injury marks.

Rojalini said Abinas used to work as a daily wager and was the sole bread winner of the family. After his death, the family has been facing untold miseries. With a nine-moth-old son to take care of, Rojalini has no source of income to sustain the child. “My infant son is suffering from fever for the last five days and I am unable to get medicines for him. My son needs medicine and proper food which I am unable to afford,” said Rojalini.

The 20-year-old says her world has turned upside down after the ‘murder’ of her husband. “I can never forgive those who killed him. I want punishment for the policemen who brutally killed my  husband,” said Rojalini, sitting in her mud-walled thatched house.

Sarat has blamed IIC of Mahakalpada police station for the custodial death of Abinas. He also slammed local MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak for not meeting the grieving family members till date.On Monday, Padmanava Chaudhury, a social worker and president of Kendrapara Unanyana Parishad met Paital family and also sent letters to chairman of National Human Rights Commission and chairman of Odisha Human Rights Commission urging them to conduct fair investigation.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO)  Rajiv Lochan Panda said, after the incident, Mahakalapada police station IIC Shyamaghan Behera was suspended. The DGP has ordered a Crime Branch probe into the death of Abinas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age