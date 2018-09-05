National Green Tribunal directs closure of stone quarries

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday directed the Secretary, Forest and Environment Department to constitute a joint inspection team to ascertain facts pertaining to illegal stone quarries operating in and around Dankari Hills in Jajpur district and take steps for their closure within one month.

A principal bench of NGT comprising its Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, members Justice Jawad Rahim, Justice SP Wangdi and expert Nagin Nanda stated that joint inspection team must comprise representatives of State Pollution Control Board, Chairman of the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, Collector, Jajpur and a representative from the Forest and Environment Department.

The green panel directed the Secretary to submit the action taken report through e-mail while posting the next date of hearing to December 7. The direction of the NGT came in response to a petition filed by social activist Sarbeswar Behura who had alleged that that the district administration has been showing undue favouritism to some politically influential stone traders who have been operating illegal quarries without environmental consent and clearance.

On March 23, 2017, the Central Government had asked the Chief Secretary of Odisha to ensure that no quarry activities are permitted within 500 metres of Dankari in view of construction of the country’s fourth largest underground oil reserve at the site.