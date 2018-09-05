Panel submits report on queue system at Puri

By Express News Service

PURI: The three-member panel constituted by the State Government to explore possibility for introduction of queue system in Jagannath temple here for devotees has presented its report to the Government.

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s interim judgment directing the State and temple administration to introduce queue system for entry and exit of devotees in the temple, the State Government had formed a three-member panel comprising former chief administrator S C Mohapatra, Mahimohan Tripathy, the temple managing body member and Soumendra Priyadarshi, IGP.

As per the direction of the apex court, the panel visited Tirupati, Akshardham and other important shrines of the country and gained practical experience and interacted with the management of these shrines to learn their procedures for entry.

Before implementation of the queue system, counting of the daily attendance of devotees from opening of the temple in the early morning to closing in the late night was counted by 18 police personnel deployed at all four entry gates of the temple. This continued for a fortnight and the average attendance was calculated. The panel suggested separate queues for differently-abled and women and senior citizens.