Parichay pays tributes to  teacher-disciple tradition

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:To preserve the Guru-shishya tradition, City-based Parichay Foundation organised the fifth edition of ‘Parampara’ to mark the Teachers’ Day at New Delhi.An Odissi dance drama ‘Adyanta’ was staged by Guru Sujata Mohapatra and her disciples at the event to pay tribute to the age-old teacher-disciple tradition.

On the occasion, the Foundation felicitated Gram Utthan founder and secretary Govind Das, Suvadra Art Gallery Chairman Surjya Rath, Odissi danseuse and founder of Odissa Academy, New Delhi Kabita Dwibedi and social activist Asomee Dutta Baruah for their achievement in their respective fields.

The Foundation also organised a first-of-its-kind talk show, bringing together eminent Gurus from different dance disciplines on one platform. Parichay founder Rosalin Patasani Mishra said, “The foundation has immense respect for the Guru-shishya tradition and the event is an attempt to keep this age-old tradition alive.”

Union Minister for Science and Technology and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Harsh Vardhan attended the event as the Chief Guest. MP Prasanna Kumar Patasani, noted sculptor and muralist Jatin Das, eminent dancer Madhavi Mudgal and Jayprabha Menon were also present.