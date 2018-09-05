Puri residents bear the brunt of bad road plan

By Express News Service

PURI: Even a week after heavy rains lashed Puri, Sujata Nagar in Ward 1 under Puri Municipality continues to remain inundated. The entire area is under waist-deep water and help is yet to reach the 10,000-odd families residing there.

Collector Jyotiprakash Das on Tuesday visited the area along with officials of Department of Water Resources and drainage division. Sources said the newly constructed NH by-pass road from Harekrushnapur to Sterling Resort near Mangala river and sea confluence, has blocked free flow of storm water and during rain, water level at the confluence point rises and enters Sujata Nagar. Stagnant water in the area has given rise to fear of outbreak of vector-borne diseases. Such is the situation that people are using makeshift boats to commute in the area.

Although the municipality has installed heavy motor pumps to pump out water from the area, they have been of little help. Currently, ODRAF personnel and fire fighters have been deployed in the locality to shift locals to other areas. Cooked food is being provided to all the affected families by the municipality authorities. The civic body has proposed to National Highways Authority of India for construction of culvert on the NH by-pass road running adjacent to the locality for easy flow of water.