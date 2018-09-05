Silk City’s Ring Road remains a dream

Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The 2014 general elections had come with a promise of better road connectivity, for Berhampur. Ganjam being the home turf of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, there was hope for early completion of the much-needed Ring Road. Four years hence, the promise remains unfulfilled, and the Ring Road project a distant dream.

According to sources, to ease traffic jam in the expanding Silk City, the district administration in 2013 had prepared a 45-km Ring Road project at a cost of `330 crore and sent the proposal to State Government for approval.

Later, high level committees reviewed the project which was meant to boost development of proposed Greater Berhampur, that includes Berhampur, Chhatrapur and Gopalpur.

As part of the proposed Ring Road, while 13.7 km Raghunathpur-Ratanapur bypass road was planned to be constructed by National Highways Authority of India, a 15.4 km stretch of Dakhinapur-Lathi-Haladiapadar and a 17-km stretch connecting Mandiapalli-Karapalli and Phulta to be taken up by Works Department.

Subsequently, the State Government was moved to accord permission for land acquisition and notification published. However, the ambitious project continues to hang fire due to administrative apathy.

Following repeated demands from various quarters, the Works Department in May wrote to Chief Engineer (DPI & Roads) asking the latter to direct for purchase of required land for construction of the road.

The letter stated that the proposal for direct purchase of an area of 169.193 acres in 13 villages has been approved and a sum of `29 crore placed with executive engineer, Ganjam (R&B)-I.

The letter also mentioned six points to be followed during the acquisition or direct purchase of the earmarked lands. Contacted, the R&B-I office confirmed receiving the amount, but said the process for purchase of lands is about to start.

This unfulfilled campaign promise may prove to be a pitfall for incumbent Government, considering the fact that the city has been growing rapidly and at the same time facing the onslaught of natural disasters like cyclones.

Under such circumstances, a Ring Road would have helped ease traffic congestion and enure better connectivity, say locals who face untold miseries during peak traffic hours.