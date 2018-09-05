Home States Odisha

Silk City’s Ring Road remains a dream

The 2014 general elections had come with a promise of better road connectivity, for  Berhampur.

Published: 05th September 2018 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The 2014 general elections had come with a promise of better road connectivity, for  Berhampur. Ganjam being the home turf of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, there was hope for early completion of the much-needed Ring Road. Four years hence, the promise remains unfulfilled, and the Ring Road project a distant dream.

According to sources, to ease traffic jam in the expanding Silk City, the district administration in 2013 had prepared a 45-km Ring Road project at a cost of `330 crore and sent the proposal to State Government for approval.

Later, high level committees reviewed the project which was meant to boost development of proposed Greater Berhampur, that includes Berhampur, Chhatrapur and Gopalpur.

As part of the proposed Ring Road, while 13.7 km Raghunathpur-Ratanapur bypass road was planned to be constructed by National Highways Authority of India, a 15.4 km stretch of Dakhinapur-Lathi-Haladiapadar and a 17-km stretch connecting Mandiapalli-Karapalli and Phulta to be taken up by Works Department.

Subsequently, the State Government was moved to accord permission for land acquisition and notification published. However, the ambitious project continues to hang fire due to administrative  apathy.

Following repeated demands from various quarters, the Works Department in May wrote to Chief Engineer (DPI & Roads) asking the latter to direct for purchase of required land for construction of the road.
The letter stated that the proposal for direct purchase of an area of 169.193 acres in 13 villages has been approved and a sum of `29 crore placed with executive engineer, Ganjam (R&B)-I.

The letter also mentioned six points to be followed during the acquisition or direct purchase of the earmarked lands. Contacted, the R&B-I office confirmed receiving the amount, but said the process for purchase of lands is about to start.

This unfulfilled campaign promise may prove to be a pitfall for incumbent Government, considering the fact that the city has been growing rapidly and at the same time facing the onslaught of natural disasters like cyclones.

Under such circumstances, a Ring Road would have helped ease traffic congestion and enure better connectivity, say locals who face untold miseries during peak traffic hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age