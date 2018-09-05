Singhdeo’s criticism sparks controversy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:As the Monsoon Session of the Assembly commenced on Tuesday, BJP Legislature Party leader KV Singhdeo stirred a controversy by using the obituary reference to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to attack the Naveen Patnaik Government.

While members led by CM Naveen Patnaik paid tributes to the departed leader, Singhdeo turned his address into criticism of the State Government. “Vajpayee, who provided the launch pad for Odisha’s current Chief Minister (Naveen Patnaik), would have regretted the manner in which the state is being governed today,” he said.

His statement was strongly disapproved by both ruling BJD and Congress who termed it indecorous. BJD member Debasis Samantray said it is unseemly to deliver a political speech while paying tribute to departed leaders. “He (Singhdeo) did not say a word for M Karunanidhi or Somnath Chatterjee who also were included in the reference. This is not the tradition of Assembly. A member should pay respect to all departed leaders”, Samantray said.

However, an unfazed Singhdeo continued the attack outside the House too. “”What I said was my personal feeling. I don’t expect him (Samantray) to agree with my speech”, he told media persons.

When Naveen Patnaik took over as the CM, the State’s financial condition was very bad. The Government was not in a position to pay salary to its employees. Then Vajpayee, as the Prime Minister, helped and guided him. Vajpayee visited Odisha immediately after the Super Cyclone and extended wholehearted support to Odisha by announcing a package of `900 crore, he added.

Expressing displeasure over the incident, Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra said it was best not to engage in a controversy when the Leader of the House moves a condolence motion. “The incident which took place in the house today was unacceptable. Let us not take it further, it will be a disrespect to him (Vajpayee),” the senior Congress leader remarked.

The first day of the session was adjourned by Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat following the obituary references.