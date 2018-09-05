Home States Odisha

Singhdeo’s criticism sparks controversy

While members led by CM Naveen Patnaik paid tributes to the departed leader, Singhdeo turned his address into criticism of the State Government.

Published: 05th September 2018 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

MLAs pay tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and other departed leaders on the first day of monsoon session in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:As the Monsoon Session of the Assembly commenced on Tuesday, BJP Legislature Party leader KV Singhdeo stirred a controversy by using the obituary reference to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to attack the Naveen Patnaik Government.

While members led by CM Naveen Patnaik paid tributes to the departed leader, Singhdeo turned his address into criticism of the State Government. “Vajpayee, who provided the launch pad for Odisha’s current Chief Minister (Naveen Patnaik), would have regretted the manner in which the state is being governed today,” he said.

His statement was strongly disapproved by both ruling BJD and Congress who termed it indecorous. BJD member Debasis Samantray said it is unseemly to deliver a political speech while paying tribute to departed leaders. “He (Singhdeo) did not say a word for M Karunanidhi or Somnath Chatterjee who also were included in the reference. This is not the tradition of Assembly. A member should pay respect to all departed leaders”, Samantray said.

However, an unfazed Singhdeo continued the attack outside the House too. “”What I said was my personal feeling. I don’t expect him (Samantray) to agree with my speech”, he told media persons.

When Naveen Patnaik took over as the CM, the State’s financial condition was very bad. The Government was not in a position to pay salary to its employees. Then Vajpayee, as the Prime Minister, helped and guided him. Vajpayee visited Odisha immediately after the Super Cyclone and extended wholehearted support to Odisha by announcing a package of `900 crore, he added.

Expressing displeasure over the incident, Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra said it was best not to engage in a controversy when the Leader of the House moves a condolence motion. “The incident which took place in the house today was unacceptable. Let us not take it further, it will be a disrespect to him (Vajpayee),” the senior Congress leader remarked.

The first day of the session was adjourned by Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat following the obituary references.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age