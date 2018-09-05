State government distributes free LED bulbs to National Food Security Act families ahead of elections

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:With General Election round the corner, the State Government on Tuesday decided to start distribution of free LED bulbs to beneficiaries of National Food Security Act (NFSA) from October.

In its annual budget for 2018-19 fiscal, the State Government had approved a new scheme ‘Ama Ghare LED Light Karyakram’ under which every household will be provided with four LED bulbs free of cost. A budgetary provision of `125 crore was made for the scheme. However, it was later decided to supply two bulbs to each family.

While Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) will implement the scheme, the energy efficient bulbs will be distributed to beneficiaries through the public distribution system (PDS).

“The Government will supply four crore LED bulbs to beneficiary families free of cost. Each bulb will have a warranty period of three years,” said Energy Secretary Hemant Sharma after a high level meeting here.

The main motive of the State Government behind this scheme is to light up houses of poor families who are unable to purchase LED or are using other bulbs. As LED bulbs are energy efficient, use of these will reduce electricity bills of people, particularly those who belong to economically weaker sections, Sharma added.

However, it is being seen as a move to counter the Union Government’s flagship Unnat Jyoti Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) programme under which one can avail low cost LED bulbs by paying `70. Over 1.36 crore LED bulbs have been sold in the State under UJALA scheme.

Preparatory works for distribution of LED bulbs in the districts were reviewed by Chief Secretary AP Padhi through videoconferencing with Collectors and field staff of the Energy department.

The LED bulbs will be available to beneficiaries through PDS outlets and fair price shops on the dates specified for ration distribution. The PDS dealers will be paid commission for distribution of LED bulbs.

Notably, while the State Government is all set to distribute free LED bulbs to NFSA beneficiaries, over 16.70 lakh households in Odisha continue to remain unelectrified. As per the latest report, 79.51 lakh out of 96.23 lakh households of the State have been electrified under Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana, also known as Saubhagya scheme.