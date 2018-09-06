Home States Odisha

3 killed, 6 students injured in accident on Cuttack-Paradip State Highway

The deceased are Parakhit Satpathy, a teacher of Padapal area under Kujang police limits, his 10-year-son Abhishek and a relative Baidyanath Nayak.

Published: 06th September 2018 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

PARADIP: AT least three persons died and six children were seriously injured when a speeding SUV collided head-on with a two-wheeler at Padapal Chack on Cuttack-Paradip State Highway under Kujang police limits on Wednesday.

Satpathy was returning home from the local market along with his son and Nayak on a scooty when an SUV carrying six students of a Bhubaneswar-based private school rammed into the two-wheeler. While Satpathy, Abhishek and Nayak died on the spot, the SUV turned turtle under the impact of the collision. The injured children have been admitted to SCB Medical in a critical condition.

Satpathy was working as a Sanskrit teacher in Pailo High School in Kendrapara district. Following the accident, irate locals blocked the road at Padapal Chhack by burning tyres demanding compensation for the families of the deceased and checking movement of speeding vehicles on the State Highway. Kujang Police and local tehsildar Ramesh Chandra Panda rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators. A case has been registered.

