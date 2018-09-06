Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on toes after heavy rain alert

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:With IMD predicting heavy rainfall for another 24 hours, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday opened a 24X7 control room to deal with the water-logging menace.

Apart from BMC staff, the multi-agency control room will be manned by personnel of Water Resource department and Public Health Engineering Organisation.

BMC officials said teams have been deployed in 13 sub-zones across the City to monitor the situation. Water pumps have also been positioned in low-lying areas to ensure zero water-logging.Both BMC and Fire Services department have deployed pumps at Ratna Villa, Gouri Garden, Gouri Nagar Lane,Garage Chowk, Old town and Nuagoan Main Road. Besides, 40 BMC engineers have been put on alert to manage water woes during heavy showers. On the day, rains lashed various parts of the City.

However, BMC officials said there were no reports of any major water-logging and the situation is under control.Officials said the BMC storm water control room is functioning through the number - 0674-2432281. Citizens can also dial 18003450061 to register their grievances.