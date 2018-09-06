Collector, DEO share new benches with students

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: It was a double delight for the students of Hillpatna Primary School here on Teacher’s Day. For the first time, the students were provided benches and chairs under the ‘Tale basibaku naa’ (No to sitting on floor) of ‘Mo School’ programme. Their joy only doubled when Collector Vijay Amrut Kulange and District Education Officer Sanatan Panda shared seats with them on Wednesday.

The new initiative was started with an objective to give children a congenial atmosphere to pursue their education. In primary schools, little boys and girls were made to sit on floor which was an unhygienic practice. Realising it, the district administration started a special drive throughout the district by mobilising resources from various sources. The initiative saw participation of people from all fields like old students, elected representatives, village community, parents and Government officials.

The contribution has been treated as ‘Guru Dakhina’ and will be deposited in the Mo School account of the school concerned and would be spent for procuring furniture as and when required, said Panda.